10 inspiring TED Talks by world-changing women leaders

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gave this iconic TED Talk in 2012, which later got adopted into a book of the same title and was partially quoted in Beyoncé's 2013 song "Flawless." In "We should all be feminists," Adichie discusses the moment she first heard the word "feminist" and what that label came to mean for her.

She describes the differences between men and women, not only contrasting their biological features, but highlighting the disparity between genders in terms of power, equality and privilege.

"Gender matters. Men and women experience the world differently. Gender colors the way we experience the world. But we can change that," Adichie says.