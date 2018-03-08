7 companies making a statement on International Women’s Day

According to the official International Women's Day website, March 8th "is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity."
Several companies are joining the celebration — mostly in the form of advertisements.
Some marketing campaigns containing messages of equality and empowerment have been met with support, while others have been critiqued for lacking substantial action on the issue of gender equality.
Here are seven companies implementing strategic women-focused marketing in the month of March:
As in recent years, Brawny paper towels will once again replace its flannel-wearing hunk with a strong female as part of its #StrengthHasNoGender campaign.
Last year, the paper towel company made a $75,000 donation to Girl's Inc, an advocacy group focused on inspiring young girls to enter STEM fields. This year, Brawny will be giving $100,000.
British beer brand BrewDog released a "Pink IPA" on March 8th in celebration of International Women's Day. Over the next four weeks, the brand plans to donate 20 percent of the proceeds from two of their beers to charities that fight gender inequality.
While the brand says the beer is "satirically dubbed 'Beer for Girls," some have critiqued the product's labeling for being patronizing.
In honor of International Women's Day, Google swapped out its usual rainbow-colored logo with interactive Doodles that celebrate the work of 12 female artists from around the world.
"We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy and spirit of the day," say Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans, Google's project leads for International Women's Day, in the post.
Whisky brand Johnnie Walker released a product with a limited edition "Jane Walker" label for the month of March. For every Jane Walker bottle sold, Johnnie Walker will donate $1 to organizations that support women's causes, up to $250,000.
On Tuesday, Mattel unveiled 17 new "role model" Barbies. The dolls honor real-life female figures including Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim, artist Frida Kahlo, and filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
While a few of these dolls have bodies that are shaped differently from the traditional stick-thin Barbie, Mattel continues to face criticism for not doing enough to embrace body positivity.
Fast-food chain McDonald's is flipping its golden arches upside down for International Women's Day. McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin tells CNBC Make It that the golden "M" will be flipped into a golden "W" in "celebration of women everywhere."
The logo will be changed on all of the company's social media channels and 100 restaurants will have special "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers."
Last Month, Nike launched its "Until We All Win" series, which promotes equality, with basketball star LeBron James. This month, the brand released a powerful ad staring tennis legend Serena Williams.
"I've never been the right kind of woman. Oversized, and overconfident. Too mean if I don't smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood," says Williams. "But I'm proving, time and time again, there's no wrong way to be a woman."
