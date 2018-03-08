On July 3, the new museum at St. Louis' iconic Gateway Arch will open, the culmination of a multi-million dollar campaign to unify the city and update one of the nation's most recognizable man-made landmarks.

The imposing 630-foot-tall concrete and stainless-steel structure towers over the St. Louis riverfront, and commemorates Thomas Jefferson and the role St. Louis played in the westward expansion of the United States.

Completed in 1965, the arch once offered tram rides to a viewing platform at its top. Now, after $380 million worth of upgrades, the park land around the monument and the underground museum below it are being readied for visitors. Recently, CNBC got a preview of the upgraded ground-level Gateway Arch experience.