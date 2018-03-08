Many people are bringing work into bed with them.

More than 40 percent of professionals report they often lose sleep because they can't get their job off their minds, according to a survey of 2,800 people by global staffing firm Accountemps.

"If you're not sleeping, you're going to have lower productivity, health issues and work-life balance issues," said Bill Driscoll, district president of Accountemps.

The most common work-related issue disrupting people's slumber is an overwhelming feeling about their job's responsibilities or hours.

Many people also say they stay up fixating on a business problem or worrying about their relationships with their co-workers. Some people say it's a fear of being fired that leaves them staring at the ceiling. Others blame their boss for their sleeplessness.

Nearly 60 percent of young people (between the ages of 18 and 34) report losing sleep over work, compared with just 29 percent of people over the age of 55. And women are less likely to let work keep them up (40 percent) than men (50 percent).