How Barbara Corcoran made $66 million in one year

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran gradually built up The Corcoran Group and then sold it for an astounding $66 million in 2001. But the initial offer, which Corcoran received while on a ski lift, was one-third of that.

The buyer, NRT, originally bid $22 million, she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It, and Corcoran wasn't impressed: "I said, 'It's worth $66 million. Call me when you get $66 million.'"

Corcoran didn't think of it as tripling the initial offer. In fact, the price she named came from the fact that "six was my lucky number," she tells Torabi. And "I didn't want to say, 'Call me when you get $6 million.'"

The deal went through for $66 million.