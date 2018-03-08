How Barbara Corcoran made $66 million in one year

Selling her company was also scary, Corcoran adds: "When you build a business, it's an extension of your body and your soul and your mind every day. … You're emotionally tied to that business." Plus, it was hard "ego-wise, to go from being a big shot one day with the press calling you for your opinion on the real estate market all the time, to the next day when you're not in the game at all. Nobody's calling."
Corcoran worked 22 different jobs before landing a secretarial position at the Giffuni Brothers' real estate company in her early 20s. While working for the Giffunis, Corcoran's boyfriend at the time fronted her $1,000 to start her own real estate firm in Manhattan. She started selling apartments on the Upper East Side in 1973 with seven agents.
Now 68, she has successfully pivoted from real estate to the TV business. She's been a contributor for ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "The TODAY Show," landed a spot on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2008 and was even tapped for ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017.
But she'll never forget her first massive success with The Corcoran Group. In fact, she still has the Citibank receipt that reads $44 million. "I have it framed. I have it matted," she tells Torabi. "I splurged on this thing."
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: Barbara Corcoran flies coach but her routine makes her 'feel better than everybody in first class'
Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo