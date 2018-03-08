US Treasury yields slightly higher ahead of ECB rate decision

The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its latest monetary policy decisions today. The ECB is expected to remain cautious, to prevent any unwanted tightening of financing conditions.

Consequently, ECB President Mario Draghi will likely not give too much away during the institution's press conference, as economic uncertainty continues to shake up market sentiment. One area that Draghi may comment on is trade tariffs, after President Donald Trump sparked fears of a trade war, by announcing last week that the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Investors will monitor the political situation in the U.S. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would likely formalize any details on his tariff proposal, including exemptions, later this week.

"We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week, and there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well," she said.

Ahead of the all-important nonfarm payrolls data due out on Friday, investors will be poring over initial claims data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and the Quarterly Services Survey, due out at 10 a.m. ET.