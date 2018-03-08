    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slightly higher ahead of ECB rate decision

    • On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Donald Trump would likely formalize any details on his tariff proposals, including exemptions, later on this week.

    U.S. government debt prices were mostly lower on Thursday morning.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was slightly higher at around 2.884 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was slightly higher at 3.158 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its latest monetary policy decisions today. The ECB is expected to remain cautious, to prevent any unwanted tightening of financing conditions.

    Consequently, ECB President Mario Draghi will likely not give too much away during the institution's press conference, as economic uncertainty continues to shake up market sentiment. One area that Draghi may comment on is trade tariffs, after President Donald Trump sparked fears of a trade war, by announcing last week that the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

    Investors will monitor the political situation in the U.S. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would likely formalize any details on his tariff proposal, including exemptions, later this week.

    "We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week, and there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well," she said.

    Ahead of the all-important nonfarm payrolls data due out on Friday, investors will be poring over initial claims data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and the Quarterly Services Survey, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to announce later the size of two individual bills auctions, two notes auctions and one bonds auction.

    No speeches from the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to take place Thursday.

    —CNBC's Annette Weisbach and Mike Calia contributed to this report

