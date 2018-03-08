If companies made these changes, every woman in America could earn up to $30,000 more

International Women's Day, a commemoration that grew out of women's labor organizing and has become a recognition of women's economic contributions and a push for their equality, has come to be accompanied by a flurry of press releases from companies that pledge to do more to reach gender equality and wage parity.

But moving from a promise to concrete practice is the hard part.

Currently, women hold less than a quarter of senior roles around the world, while a third of global businesses have no women in senior management at all. Women are still 22 percent less likely to reach management than men, while men are 47 percent more likely to reach a senior management level than their female counterparts.

So what can companies that want to change these numbers do to help women advance? A new report from professional services firm Accenture points the way forward, and argues that if all employers were willing to commit to these strategic changes, women's pay could increase significantly — as much as $30,000.