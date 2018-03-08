Cramer's lightning round: I can't find a reason to buy Kraft Heinz   

Kraft Heinz Co.: "I don't know, man. It's at a 52-week low, it yields 3.7 [percent], yet I still can't find a compelling reason to buy it. I like growth."

Vale SA: "It's still down huge from where it was. My charitable trust club knows this one killed me, but you know what? Down here, I'm going to say it's OK to buy."

Dominion Energy Inc.: "I want you to buy more. Remember, it's totally [beholden to] interest rates. Let's see what the 10-year Treasury does [on Friday]. Maybe pick some up. But it's a good long-term hold."

Lululemon Athletica Inc.: "I think Lulu's fine. Obviously I was stunned by the departure of the previous CEO, but Glenn Murphy's good. I think you're going to be OK. It's just that we're waiting to see who's really going to run this shop. That was stunning, frankly, and sad."

Stitch Fix Inc.: "Candidly, I've been wrong, but I'm still not a believer. I'm sorry."

Duke Energy Corp.: "Duke I'm on the fence on. They just did a gigantic equity offering. The group itself is not that strong. I'd rather have you be in ConEd or Dominion."

Puma Biotechnology Inc.: "Too hard. Too hard. Very speculative. Be prepared to lose some money. I may be a believer, but it's real speculation."

STMicroelectronics NV: "I like STM. Now, candidly, I do like Intel more and I like Nvidia more, but STM is a very inexpensive semi."

Home Depot: "Home Depot is both an interest rate play and a sales play. The sales are good. People are worried about interest rates. That's why the stock has not held up. Call me a buyer."

Bank of America: "I like Bank of America. I tell club members of my charitable trust it's good. I've got a couple others, but I think Bank of America's fine."

EPR Properties: "I am torn about EPR. We've had them on a bunch of times, but candidly, they missed the quarter and they missed badly and there were real concerns about credit issues. It was bad, what can I say? Now, it yields 7.7 [percent], but it was not what I wanted. Let's leave it that way."