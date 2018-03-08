Europe markets open lower ahead of ECB meeting

The ECB is to hold its routine governing council meeting on monetary policy in Frankfurt. The central bank's latest decision on monetary policy is due at 13:45 CET and ECB President Mario Draghi will speak at a press conference at 14:30 CET. He is expected to strike a cautious tone given the recent surge in economic uncertainty and give few clues as to the future of the institution's massive bond-buying scheme.

Market sentiment could also be affected by the threat of a trade war between Europe and the U.S. over aluminium and steel tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump. An Italian election result Monday which revealed a surge in non-mainstream parties and resulted in a hung parliament has also worried investors this week.

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will continue his state visit to the U.K. The two countries Wednesday announced their intention to establish £65 billion ($90.29 billion) of trade and investment links in the next few years.

Thursday is busy on the corporate front in Europe. From Germany, health care firm Merck is to release its fourth quarter results, while tyre maker Continental will release preliminary full year results. Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss will release its full year earnings report.

Out of the U.K., John Lewis and the Co-Operative Bank will post full year results. Insurance firm Aviva, security company G4S and Domino's Pizza Group will report preliminary full year earnings.

Elsewhere in Europe, French utility Engie and supermarket Casino, as well as Dutch paintmaker Akzonobel will also publish financial data.