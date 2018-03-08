Ex-spy attacked with nerve agent puts UK and Russia on a collision course

The U.K. and Russia could be headed for a political confrontation following the attempted murder — using a suspected nerve agent — of a former Russian spy and his daughter in a provincial English town.

"Police are now in a position to confirm that their symptoms are a result of exposure to a nerve agent," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"Scientific tests by government experts have identified the specific nerve agent used which will help identify the source, but at this stage in a fast-paced ongoing investigation we will not comment further."

Sergei Skripal, a former double agent who worked for the U.K.'s secret service, and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury, a small town in the rural county of Wiltshire in England, on Sunday afternoon.