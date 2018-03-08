Gun control has returned to the forefront of the national debate since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 dead. And unlike previous massacres, this has been followed by a number of big companies announcing measures to limit gun sales or otherwise defy the will of the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a growing portion of the American public is calling for reforms, such as raising age limits for gun purchases, expanding background checks, or banning assault weapons.

But outright gun bans of the sort undertaken by the United Kingdom or Australia — as effective as they may be — are much more difficult to implement in the United States.