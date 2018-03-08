President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss video game violence Thursday at a White House school safety meeting with industry leaders and their critics, as well as a handful of Republican lawmakers.

One of the companies that is slated to be represented at the meeting counts Trump's younger brother as a board member.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, comes in the wake of the February massacre of 17 students and adults at a South Florida high school.

Days after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Trump suggested that some violent video games may be partly to blame for such tragedies. "I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts," he said at the time.