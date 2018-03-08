    ×

    Hero Barbies, pink beer and Fearless Girl: What brands are doing for International Women’s Day 2018

    Brands from The Economist to beer-maker BrewDog are running campaigns in support of International Women's Day this year.

    CNBC takes a look at some of them.

    State Street Global Advisors – Fearless Girl

    Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    The business behind the "Fearless Girl" statue that faced up to Wall Street's "Charging Bull" on International Women's Day 2017 (and won agency McCann New York four awards at Cannes Lions) has been campaigning for companies to appoint more women to their boards.

    More than 150 of the 787 businesses State Street Global Advisors lobbied over the past year now have at least one female board member, according to a statement emailed to CNBC.

    State Street is also working with New York City's mayor's office to find a permanent location for "Fearless Girl."

    Girl Crew - Fearless Friend

    Fearless Friend, a flower "statue" by GirlCrew.com, faces a statue of a bull at the Bullring shopping mall in Birmingham, U.K.
    GirlCrew.com
    Inspired by "Fearless Girl," U.K. friend-making app Girl Crew has created a "Fearless Friend" sculpture made out of flowers that appeared Thursday morning outside the Bullring, a shopping mall in Birmingham.

    She holds a megaphone in one hand, "a symbol that women of all ages will be heard," according to a statement emailed to CNBC.

    Barbie – Shero

    Mattel has made a range of 'Shero' Barbies for International Women's Day 2018
    Mattel
    Mattel is making a new set of Barbie dolls for International Women's Day, including of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, British boxer Nicola Adams and U.S. snowboarding champion Chloe Kim.

    Its "shero" program started in 2015, to celebrate women's roles "in expanding the possibilities for girls everywhere," according to an online statement.

    Brawny – Strength Has No Gender

    Paper towel company Brawny is running a campaign in support of women for International Women's Day 2018
    Brawny
    The paper towel brand is also using a "sheroes" theme, replacing its regular strong man image with a woman and the line "strength has no gender," for Women's History Month.

    It has also made short films starring bricklayer Vanessa Casillas, Marine Corps veteran Rachael Wilson and Sarah Herron, founder of SheLift, a non-profit organization that arranges adventures for women with disabilities.

    BrewDog - Pink IPA

    BrewDog has changed labels on its Punk IPA bottles to "Pink IPA" for International Women's Day 2018
    BrewDog
    British beer-maker BrewDog has launched a tongue-in-cheek drink called Pink IPA (India Pale Ale), a "beer for girls," according to its label.

    While the news has had a mixed reaction, BrewDog will be donating 20 percent of proceeds to two women's charities and called the launch "a send-up of the lazy marketing efforts targeting the female market," in an online statement.

    The Economist – Celebrating Inspiring Women

    The Economist has launched a campaign called Celebrating Inspiring Women for International Women's Day 2018
    The Economist
    Only about 30 percent of The Economist's 1.4 million print and digital subscribers are women and the publisher wants to change this.

    It has created an online hub featuring interviews with women such as Zaha Hadid, Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk) and activist Betty Friedan, which is being promoted by an outdoor ad campaign in the U.K. launching Thursday.

    The campaign is part of a broader initiative to grow its "globally curious" target audience, which has an even gender split.

    Nike – Until We All Win

    Serena Williams, who stars in a Nike advert on International Women's Day 2018
    Nike
    "I've never been the right kind of woman," states Serena Williams in Nike's ad recognizing International Women's Day. "Over-sized and over-confident, too mean if I don't smile, too black for my tennis whites," she continues.

    There's no wrong way to be a woman is the ad's message, and the sportswear giant is calling for people to donate to charity Girls Inc.

    Johnnie Walker – Jane Walker

    Drinks-maker Diageo has rebranded some bottles of Johnnie Walker as Jane Walker
    Diageo
    Bottles of some Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky looked a little different from March 1, with the brand's famous striding man being replaced by a woman, Jane Walker.

    Johnnie Walker Black Label Jane Walker Edition bottles will be available in the U.S. for $34, with maker Diageo donating $1 from each bottle sold to organizations championing women's causes.

    Uber – Driven Women Take The Wheel

    Uber is running a film celebrating International Women's Day in Asia-Pacific countries
    Uber
    Uber has released a three-minute film attempting to get rid of the stereotype that women can't drive, featuring female drivers from Asian countries. It is running on the brand's YouTube channels in countries including Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

