Hero Barbies, pink beer and Fearless Girl: What brands are doing for International Women’s Day 2018

Brands from The Economist to beer-maker BrewDog are running campaigns in support of International Women's Day this year.
CNBC takes a look at some of them.
The business behind the "Fearless Girl" statue that faced up to Wall Street's "Charging Bull" on International Women's Day 2017 (and won agency McCann New York four awards at Cannes Lions) has been campaigning for companies to appoint more women to their boards.
More than 150 of the 787 businesses State Street Global Advisors lobbied over the past year now have at least one female board member, according to a statement emailed to CNBC.
State Street is also working with New York City's mayor's office to find a permanent location for "Fearless Girl."
Inspired by "Fearless Girl," U.K. friend-making app Girl Crew has created a "Fearless Friend" sculpture made out of flowers that appeared Thursday morning outside the Bullring, a shopping mall in Birmingham.
She holds a megaphone in one hand, "a symbol that women of all ages will be heard," according to a statement emailed to CNBC.
Mattel is making a new set of Barbie dolls for International Women's Day, including of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, British boxer Nicola Adams and U.S. snowboarding champion Chloe Kim.
Its "shero" program started in 2015, to celebrate women's roles "in expanding the possibilities for girls everywhere," according to an online statement.
The paper towel brand is also using a "sheroes" theme, replacing its regular strong man image with a woman and the line "strength has no gender," for Women's History Month.
It has also made short films starring bricklayer Vanessa Casillas, Marine Corps veteran Rachael Wilson and Sarah Herron, founder of SheLift, a non-profit organization that arranges adventures for women with disabilities.
British beer-maker BrewDog has launched a tongue-in-cheek drink called Pink IPA (India Pale Ale), a "beer for girls," according to its label.
While the news has had a mixed reaction, BrewDog will be donating 20 percent of proceeds to two women's charities and called the launch "a send-up of the lazy marketing efforts targeting the female market," in an online statement.
Only about 30 percent of The Economist's 1.4 million print and digital subscribers are women and the publisher wants to change this.
It has created an online hub featuring interviews with women such as Zaha Hadid, Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk) and activist Betty Friedan, which is being promoted by an outdoor ad campaign in the U.K. launching Thursday.
The campaign is part of a broader initiative to grow its "globally curious" target audience, which has an even gender split.
"I've never been the right kind of woman," states Serena Williams in Nike's ad recognizing International Women's Day. "Over-sized and over-confident, too mean if I don't smile, too black for my tennis whites," she continues.
There's no wrong way to be a woman is the ad's message, and the sportswear giant is calling for people to donate to charity Girls Inc.
Bottles of some Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky looked a little different from March 1, with the brand's famous striding man being replaced by a woman, Jane Walker.
Johnnie Walker Black Label Jane Walker Edition bottles will be available in the U.S. for $34, with maker Diageo donating $1 from each bottle sold to organizations championing women's causes.
Uber has released a three-minute film attempting to get rid of the stereotype that women can't drive, featuring female drivers from Asian countries. It is running on the brand's YouTube channels in countries including Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.