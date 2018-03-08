Hero Barbies, pink beer and Fearless Girl: What brands are doing for International Women’s Day 2018

The business behind the "Fearless Girl" statue that faced up to Wall Street's "Charging Bull" on International Women's Day 2017 (and won agency McCann New York four awards at Cannes Lions) has been campaigning for companies to appoint more women to their boards.

More than 150 of the 787 businesses State Street Global Advisors lobbied over the past year now have at least one female board member, according to a statement emailed to CNBC.

State Street is also working with New York City's mayor's office to find a permanent location for "Fearless Girl."