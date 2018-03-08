VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Self-made multi-millionaire: Here's how to deal with setbacks

Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays
Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays   

Just as you reboot a computer by restarting it and reloading the operating system, people need to reboot themselves. We are all in transition, getting older, starting over — and things always change.

The destination changes, conditions change, motivation changes. There are disappointments, challenges and losses. If you don't stay obsessed with where you are going, you will become that person you don't want to be: lost, jaded and wasting away. Reaching your true potential might very well be determined by one thing: persistence.

Here's how you cultivate persistence and succeed.

Focus on the future, not the past

Being obsessed with your future is fuel. I stay focused on my own future to not get overtaken by hardship.

It doesn't matter what's going on in your world — if you're obsessed with what you want to create for your life, you won't have time to stop and think about the bad things that are going on. The only way you can do anything about it is to push ahead.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
Courtesy of Grant Cardone
Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone

That's why I don't focus on the past, ever. It doesn't exist. I live to create a life for myself and my family.

For my entire life, I've always felt that I could do more. I'm most happy when I'm pursuing that gnawing feeling inside me.

Rather than being disillusioned by disappointments or deceived by small successes, I continue to fuel my goals by affirming and reinforcing the success I have yet to achieve, always with my attention on the future, not the past.

Others will throw in the towel and quit when things don't go their way. They'd rather give up on themselves then stick it out until they make it work.

Before you buy splurge this Valentine's Day, consider this
Before you splurge on Valentine's Day, consider this   

Change your attitude

Hardships are not unique to you — everyone has something difficult they must overcome. That is what creates success.

Quit feeling sorry for yourself. Quit complaining. Act like a boss. Stay busy moving quickly from one activity to the next.

If you're moving fast enough, you won't have time to think about whether your glass is half full or half empty.

When you later become successful, you'll remember those times in the trenches when you wanted to give up and didn't. Persist in the face of obstacles. You may not be able to predict your future, but you can guide it by showing up every day and pushing through distractions and setbacks.

And you'll become strong and resilient despite, or even because of, your challenges.

Don't miss: Self-made millionaire: If you have these 3 traits, 'you're never going to have a problem with money'

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays
Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...