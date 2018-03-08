Self-made multi-millionaire: Here's how to deal with setbacks

Just as you reboot a computer by restarting it and reloading the operating system, people need to reboot themselves. We are all in transition, getting older, starting over — and things always change.

The destination changes, conditions change, motivation changes. There are disappointments, challenges and losses. If you don't stay obsessed with where you are going, you will become that person you don't want to be: lost, jaded and wasting away. Reaching your true potential might very well be determined by one thing: persistence.

Here's how you cultivate persistence and succeed.