One fatality and four missing following fire on a Maersk ship

The Danish shipping firm Moller-Maersk has confirmed that at least one man is dead and four more missing after a fire broke out aboard its Maersk Honam ship.

The vessel was headed towards Suez from Singapore when it first reported the fire Tuesday. The vessel is reportedly currently positioned around 900 nautical miles southeast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

Maersk, the largest container shipping firm in the world, confirmed that a Thai national passed away Wednesday afternoon because of injuries sustained in connection with the fire. The firm also said the nationalities of the four missing crew members, are two Filipinos, one South African and one Indian.

The remaining 22 crew members were evacuated to a nearby vessel, along with the now deceased man, on Tuesday evening.

Soren Toft, chief operating officer of Moller-Maersk, said Thursday that the hope of finding the missing four men is fading.

"We are in contact with their families and they know that tragically, the time passed decreases the likelihood of finding their loved ones alive. Our thoughts and prayers go to them," he said .

The Danish firm said the cause of the fire remained unknown.