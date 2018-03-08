I've spent the last ten years analyzing salespeople and what separates the good, from the uninspiring, worn out, no-good salesperson that is toxic to any sales culture.

I've also worked in sales for a long time myself. These qualities are what have worked for many other high performing sales people I've worked with and me.

More from Tim Denning:

11 ideas that will rewire your brain

"Busy" is the worst answer you can ever give

How to be the person everyone respects in 3 simple steps

Here are the qualities of a brilliant salesperson: