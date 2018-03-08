South Africa opposition leader says economy is now in excellent hands — but warns on the ruling ANC

It's not often that a political opposition leader is so positive about his or her ruling counterpart.

But Mmusi Maimane, leader of South Africa's main opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), is keen to praise the appointment of new President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I wish him well, I hope he succeeds at his job," Maimane told CNBC in an interview last week.

Ramaphosa assumed office last month after South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) finally loosened scandal-ridden former President Jacob Zuma's grip on power. Ramaphosa legitimizes South African politics, Maimane explained. "I'm glad that (Ramaphosa has) been elected because suddenly we can contest on the terrain of policy," he said.

Maimane himself is the charismatic black chief of a party traditionally associated with South Africa's white minority population. Elected to the leadership in 2015, he is known for his youth and skill as an orator.