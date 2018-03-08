7 female activists under 23 who are changing the world

In 2006, 8-year-old Copeny wrote a letter to President Barack Obama in which she referred to herself as "Little Miss Flint." In the letter she asked if she could meet with him or the First Lady during an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. She was heading to the nation's capital to hear Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder testify before Congress about the water crisis in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

"My mom said chances are you will be to [sic] busy with more important things but there is a lot of people coming on these buses and even just a meeting from you or your wife would really lift peoples spirits," The Washington Post reports her writing in her letter. "Thank you for all that do for our country."

While her trip to Washington did not end with the meeting she had hoped for, "Little Miss Flint" later received a call from the White House that President Obama had read her letter and was emailing a response. In the letter, Obama explained that he was moved by Copeny's words and that he hoped to meet her on his upcoming trip to Flint.

Since that meeting, Copeny has continued her fight for clean water in Flint and has also become a youth ambassador for the Women's March.