Trump praises Elon Musk, SpaceX for ‘beautifully’ landing rocket boosters

President Donald Trump offered praise Thursday for the accomplishments of SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk.

"I don't know if you saw last with Elon — with the rocket boosters where they're coming back down," Trump said. "To me, that was more amazing than watching the rocket go up because I've never seen that before. Nobody has seen it before, where they're saving the boosters. They came back without wings or without anything, they landed so beautifully."

Last month the space company succeeded in the maiden launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which became the most powerful operational rocket in the world. Two of the rocket's three boosters returned to Earth simultaneously, landing side-by-side on concrete pads just a few miles away from where the rocket launched.

"Rich guys, they love rocket ships," Trump said, speaking in front of a table of rocket models — including NASA's Space Launch System, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V topped with a Boeing Starliner capsule and a SpaceX Falcon Heavy side booster.

Having wealthy individuals such as Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson invest in the space industry is "better than us paying for them," Trump said. The latter two billionaires own private ventures Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, respectively, which are working on rockets capable of bringing tourists to the edge of space.

"I noticed the prices of the last one, they say it cost $80 million. If the government did it, the same thing would have cost probably 40 or 50 times that amount of money," Trump said.

While Trump did not reference a SpaceX rocket by name, the company lists the price of its Falcon 9 rocket as $62 million. The new Falcon Heavy rocket is priced as low as $90 million per launch, with Musk saying the most expensive variation comes to $150 million, a remarkable discount compared with the industry.

"We're really at the forefront," Trump said of the United States' role in space, adding that "nobody is doing what we're doing."