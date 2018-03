Trump: I still like Cohn and he may come back to the White House 41 Mins Ago | 01:36

President Donald Trump said Thursday that White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn's departure from his administration may be temporary.

"This is Gary Cohn's last meeting of the Cabinet. He's been terrific. He may be a globalist, but I still like him," Trump said at the White House. "I have a feeling you'll be back. I don't know if I can put him in the same position though. He's not quite as strong on those tariffs as we want, but that's OK."