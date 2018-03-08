    ×

    US Steel, these other stocks will beat the market this year, Credit Suisse says

    The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding for builder's sea trials off the U.S. East Coast on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia.
    Getty Images
    Credit Suisse shared with clients the firm's best stock ideas in the United States, including five new No. 1 picks.

    This is the "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Thursday.

    The stock picks reflect a "current snapshot" of analyst ideas and vary across size and sector.

    Here are four companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list along with share price targets.

