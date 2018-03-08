US Steel, these other stocks will beat the market this year, Credit Suisse says

Credit Suisse shared with clients the firm's best stock ideas in the United States, including five new No. 1 picks.

This is the "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Thursday.

The stock picks reflect a "current snapshot" of analyst ideas and vary across size and sector.

Here are four companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list along with share price targets.