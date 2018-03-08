    ×

    Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

    House Speaker Paul Ryan will answer tax questions Thursday at a Home Depot store support center in Atlanta.

    The Wisconsin Republican will take questions from the company's employees and reporters during the visit.

    Ryan and GOP leaders have promoted the recently passed Republican tax law as a boon for both businesses and workers. Ryan has touted companies like Home Depot that gave employees one-time bonuses following the plan's passage.

    The GOP hopes the tax plan and a strong economy can help it hold on to congressional majorities in midterm elections in November.

