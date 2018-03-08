What a 'steel-free' town in China really looks like

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, at the opening of the country's National People's Congress this week, said China is reducing steel capacity and pledged to cut it further. CNBC looked at one newly "steel-free" town to get a look from the ground level.



China has come under criticism — including from the administration of President Donald Trump — for flooding global markets with cheap steel, pressuring steelmakers in other countries such as the United States.

CNBC visited the town of Baoding, in the heart of China's steelmaking industry about a three hour drive from Beijing, was declared "steel-free" in November.