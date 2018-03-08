Your first trade for Thursday, March 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Yandex.

Karen Finerman was a seller of Dollar Tree.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Ethereum.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices.

