Children around the world are being exposed to cigarette advertising near their schools

A spokesperson for Lucky Strike owner British American Tobacco said in an emailed statement in response: "We are a company that takes its responsibilities very seriously. We are looking in to the photo that you shared with us, and will take action if necessary."

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has published 27 reports from country investigations that were originally produced between 2014 and 2016, working with Johns Hopkins University, public health groups and non-governmental organizations.

Most of the countries are in the developing world, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Kenya, but Switzerland is also included, where 242 retailers selling tobacco were found within 200 meters of schools.

Unlike many developed countries, Switzerland has not completely banned cigarette advertising or displays. Radio and TV ads are not allowed, but in some regions billboard advertising is permitted.

"This study clearly demonstrates that the tobacco industry places their products and ads in areas that are visible and accessible to youth," report authors from Johns Hopkins University wrote in the Swiss study, calling for a ban of product displays, advertising and point-of-sale promotion.

Marlboro cigarettes, owned by Philip Morris International (PMI), were seen for sale close to schools in 20 of the 21 countries surveyed. In 13 of those, the cigarettes were for sale with 250 meters of a school at more than 2,400 retailers.

Pall Mall, Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, owned by British American Tobacco (BAT), were seen for sale near schools in 19 countries.

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) brands Winston and Camel were seen around schools in eight countries, while Imperial brands were visible from schools in five countries.

In September, Philip Morris International (PMI) announced it will spend $80 million a year for 12 years on a foundation aiming to eradicate cigarette smoking.