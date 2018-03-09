On Sunday, Colombia will hold a parliamentary election that analysts view as the latest test of an increasingly fragile peace agreement — as well as the country's ability to appeal to global investors.

Decades of civil strife haven't deterred investors from viewing Colombia — which the World Bank ranks even higher than more developed markets like China and South Africa as a country where it's easy to do business — as a draw for capital. Spanish bank Santander estimates the Latin American nation has pulled in over $16 billion in foreign money over the last decade, mainly from the U.S. and Europe.

However, confidence among investors could be shaken in the shadow of a contentious election season. Sunday's vote takes place in a polarized environment. As part of the peace agreement, former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) — the guerilla army that laid down its arms as part of a peace agreement, but is still responsible for more than 200,000 politically-inspired deaths — will send at least 10 representatives to Colombia's bicameral legislature.

The parliamentary election is seen by analysts as a dry run for a hotly contested presidential election in May, and may unsettle investors with a prolonged bout of political instability.