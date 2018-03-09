Cramer's game plan: Stop the hysteria and use weakness to buy   

This week reminded CNBC's Jim Cramer that the stock market often acts more reasonably than investors might expect.

"If you sold stocks when everyone was panicking on Monday, you made a big mistake. The fears turned out to be overblown," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday. "I'm proud of the fact that I predicted this and I told you ... please don't freak out ahead of time."

President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports kept a lid on stocks for most of the week as market-watchers parsed what they would mean for U.S. allies and the economy.

But as the policy loosened, with Trump announcing potential exceptions for Canada, Mexico, and other countries, stocks started to climb again.

Things only got better when Friday's employment report from the Labor Department showed strong job growth without inflation, giving the major averages another boost.

"So many commentators have a tendency to get hysterical whenever something scares them, even a little," Cramer said. "Despite the endlessly negative news coverage, the reality is that good things can happen, too, and when they do, we get terrific days like today."

With that, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan: