If President Donald Trump follows through with his acceptance of Kim Jong Un's invitation to talk, he'll become the first sitting U.S. president to meet face to face with a North Korean leader.

The announcement of Trump's on-the-spot acceptance of Kim's invitation came hours after South Korean envoys met with key national security officials in the Oval Office on Thursday. Speaking outside the White House, South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yon said the North Korean leader "expressed eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible."

While the details of this unprecedented meeting begin to take shape, such a summit would mark a significant breakthrough in a standoff over the North's nuclear weapons. But it's a breakthrough all too familiar to the last American diplomat to successfully secure a deal with North Korea — only to see it fall apart a few years later.

In 1994, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large Robert Gallucci served as the chief U.S. negotiator of the Agreed Framework between President Bill Clinton's administration and Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il.