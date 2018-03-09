Diners searching for the ultimate Instagram-worthy meal are turning to an unlikely and expensive ingredient: edible gold.
If you're willing to spend top dollar, you can snack on a $214 gold-infused grilled cheese, a $2,000 gilded pizza, a $1,000 gold-topped bagel, a $1,000 golden-layered ice cream sundae and even an ultra-decadent gold taco for $25,000.
But for Jonathan Cheban, a food influencer known for Instgramming outrageous meals (and for being best friends with Kim Kardashian West), edible gold is questionable.