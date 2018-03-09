"It literally is like eating paper that disintegrates in your mouth," Cheban, who is known to his social media followers as "Foodgod," tells CNBC Make It. "There is absolutely no taste.

"It looks really good, it's decadent but it really tastes like nothing," he says.

If you want a truly tasty gold topped meal, Cheban says there are two restaurants serving luxurious fare worth the price tag, both for under $100.