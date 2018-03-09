Foreigners could ease Japan's labor shortage, but Tokyo prefers robots

But a deep-seated emphasis on cultural homogeneity means Tokyo prefers artificial intelligence over permanent foreigners for vacancy positions.

The world's third-largest economy is rapidly aging, on the back of high life expectancy and falling birth rates. That's produced fewer workers, reduced consumer demand and brought about declining prices. Still, Abe's government doesn't believe in allowing immigration to make up for labor shortages, amid fears that newcomers could disrupt social order.

Instead, the administration wants to use information technology, artificial intelligence, and female and elderly workers to deal with the labor shortage.

But experts are wary of that strategy: "Although automation can mitigate the declining population, larger immigration will be the solution," said Kohei Iwahara, economist at Natixis Japan Securities.