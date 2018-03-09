Labor force increase is biggest since 2003 as many Americans finally get back to work

"What companies have been trying to do over the six months is solving this Rubik's Cube, trying to figure out what we have to do to get those people off the bench to participate," said Bill Ravenscroft, senior vice president at Adecco Staffing. "If we continue this type of [payrolls] growth this is going to be the catalyst for a wage spike."

A jump in earnings was not a part of the February jobs report.

Coming a month after average hourly earnings leaped 2.9 percent higher, the 2.6 percent annualized increase came as a disappointment so some looking to see continued gains for worker paychecks. Fed officials for years have been waiting for more significant wage gains as they approve a gradual but slow pace of rate hikes.

Closer to the ground, though, many workers have been left out of the economic recovery as paychecks have been about flat compared with inflation. While that may be hard to change as more get back in the game, the participation trend could be indicative that wages actually are coming up enough to encourage sidelined workers.

"We're seeing employees moving around faster than before," Ravenscroft said. "Employers are going to see a lot of turnover in their workforce if they do not respond to those competitors in the marketplace that are raising their wages."

On Wall Street, the general trend of a tightening labor market, so long as it doesn't happen too quickly, was viewed as a positive.

"Companies are looking to hire. There are signs of some wage growth or inflation there, not anything that's to worry about at this point," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets for Citizens Bank. "We should view that as a positive sign that there's confidence out there in the labor force."