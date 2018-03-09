I gave up my smartphone for a week and lived with a phone that only places calls — and I hated it

I tried living with a 'dumb' phone — and it was the most stressful week of my life 2 Hours Ago | 02:16

I recently returned to work after maternity leave. I found that my hectic schedule was leaving me very little time with my daughter. To make matters worse, the short amount of time I did have with her was constantly interrupted by a symphony of pings, buzzes and tones from my two phones telling me my attention was needed elsewhere.

It was time to unplug.

I purchased a Light Phone, a minimalistic, credit card-sized cell phone designed to remove all distraction from your life. It doesn't have texting, apps, GPS or a camera — it only makes phone calls. Then I turned off my smartphones to see if I could get by for a week with something more simple.