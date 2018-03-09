Martin Shkreli's legacy: Putting a 'fine point' on the drug pricing debate

Martin Shkreli gained a number of monikers in his rise to infamy: Pharma Bro. Most hated man in America. Face of corporate greed.

Executives in the drug industry call him something else: catalyst.

"He was, in the great scheme of things, a drop in the bucket," said Ron Cohen, CEO of biotech company Acorda Therapeutics and past chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization industry group. "But he created such a massive impression and blowback that it forced entire industries, government, patient advocacy groups, the media, and political entities all to focus on these issues in a way that I don't know that they would have absent that event."

The nearly three-year saga that saw Martin Shkreli come to prominence as a pharmaceutical CEO, raise the price of a 60-year-old medicine by 5,000 percent, purchase a single-copy Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million, get arrested on unrelated charges of securities fraud, troll America, get convicted, and be sent to prison in a bizarre set of circumstances involving Hillary Clinton's hair follicles ostensibly comes to an end Friday, when he's due to be sentenced by a federal judge.