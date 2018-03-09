For decades, the international community has tried to stop North Korea's nuclear weapon and missile development. It has failed.

The pariah state has promised disarmament more than once, only to repeatedly backtrack on its commitments. It has duped multiple U.S. presidential administrations, each of which has passed the North Korea problem onto the next. Now, many fear that pattern is being repeated as Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump prepare to meet before May.

Two major diplomatic initiatives — in 1994 and the early 2000s — are examples of Pyongyang's spotty history on negotiations.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton's administration and North Korea signed a deal known as the Agreed Framework. Under the terms, Pyongyang committed to freezing its illicit plutonium weapons program in exchange for U.S. construction of light-water nuclear reactors, heavy fuel, normalized relations and formal assurances against the threat or use of nuclear weapons.