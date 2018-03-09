In pictures: The world’s problem with plastic pollution

An extraordinary video surfaced at the beginning of March. British diver Rich Horner posted footage from a recent dive in waters off Bali, Indonesia. The video shows him swimming through a thick soup of plastic waste that includes wrappers, bags and other assorted multi-colored packaging.

Horner's video highlights just how serious and pressing the issue of plastic waste is. For example, Europeans produce 25 million tons of plastic waste per year, according to the European Commission. Staggeringly, less than 30 percent of this is collected for recycling.



Here, CNBC's "Sustainable Energy" looks at a selection of images that highlight the impact of plastic pollution on our planet.