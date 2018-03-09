This start-up wants to change the way you interact with your dentist, one toothbrush at a time

Brush twice and floss once daily. Everyone's heard these instructions, but not everyone follows them.

Quip wants to make it easier for dentists to prescribe plans and for patients to stick to them. The Brooklyn, New York-based start-up has spent the past two years selling toothbrush subscriptions — and building a network of consumers.

Now Quip wants to add professionals to its web to create a system that connects dentists with patients to keep people engaged between appointments. Quip's goal is to help people create better habits to prevent problems with their gums and teeth.

Leveraging dentists in its bid to build its brand also may help it to crack into the electric toothbrush market, which is dominated by two players: Philips, which makes Sonicare, and Procter & Gamble's Oral-B. Together, the two represented 85 percent of the U.S. market in 2016, according to Euromonitor. The next closest competitor, Conair's Interplak, captured just 0.4 percent.

The places a high hurdle for Quip, and it's just one startup trying to grab some of the market, which Euromonitor predicts will reach $826 million in the U.S. this year.