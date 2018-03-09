Representing true girl-power, Girl Scouts will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite

As #MeToo and #TimesUp hashtags flood headlines and social media sites, Girl Scouts seem as relevant and modern as ever.

1.8 million girls are part of this mighty force that have been empowering girls for more than 100 years. It focuses on instilling confidence, encouragement to find inner leadership, to stand up for beliefs and bring about school success.

March is Women's History Month and these girls could be one of our world's future leaders.

On Friday, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and local Girl Scouts will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.