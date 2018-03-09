Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism

Salesforce has a new section in its annual report that's entirely dedicated to one of CEO Marc Benioff's biggest passions: social activism.

In its filing disclosed on Friday, Salesforce added a new section titled "Environmental, Social and Governance" that highlights the company's efforts in those areas.

"We believe the business of business is improving the state of the world for all of our stakeholders, including our stockholders, customers, employees, community, environment and society," it said.

Benioff is an outspoken critic of gender inequality at work and has been actively engaged in philanthropy through his non-profit arm, Salesforce.org. He's long promoted the 1 percent pledge, encouraging companies to dedicate 1 percent of their equity, time and profit to philanthropic causes.

