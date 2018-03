Today, Americans work remotely in almost every industry. A Gallup survey of over 15,000 adults, found that a whopping 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working remotely.

But according to remote job search engine FlexJobs, 14 remote jobs in particular dominate the landscape of work-from-home opportunities.

Here are the most common remote jobs, according to FlexJobs, and how much they pay, according to PayScale: