Tencent led an $818 million investment in Chehaoduo, an online platform for buying and selling cars in China. The company has scored $1.7 billion in funding thus far, according to Crunchbase. Earlier investors included U.S. venture firms active in China, including Sequoia, Matrix and Blue Run Ventures. China is the world's largest market for new and used car sales today, according to research from IHS Markit.

Magic Leap, a startup developing augmented reality technology, raised $461 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Magic Leap's new funding brings its total capital raised to $2.3 billion. The start-up, founded in 2011, has yet to release a product.

Google's growth fund, CapitalG, Accel, and Kleiner Perkins were among investors in a $153 million series B round of funding in UIPath. The start-up is developing AI software that can handle back-office functions for different organizations.

Electric scooter rentals business Bird raised $100 million in a series B funding round. Bird plans to bring its electric kick scooters to 50 U.S. markets by the end of this year. Valor Equity Partners led the investment, joined by Index Ventures and earlier Bird backers Craft Ventures, Goldcrest, Tusk Ventures and Upfront Ventures. The series B is coming fast on the heels of its series A funding round. The company raised $15 million in February.