President Donald Trump's personal lawyer used a Trump Organization email when he set up a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to get her to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump on the eve of the 2016 election, NBC News reported Friday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The reported use of the email account by attorney Michael Cohen could raise new questions about possible campaign finance law violations. Cohen has said he used his personal funds to "facilitate" the payment and did not get reimbursed by the Trump Organization or campaign. He has aimed to distance Trump himself from the payment.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, has reported that Cohen complained to friends that he had not been reimbursed for the money he sent to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels signed a nondisclosure agreement shortly before the 2016 election. Clifford has filed a lawsuit against Trump arguing the agreement is invalid.

A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

