    ×

    CERAWeek by IHS Markit

    Trump may have rushed steel tariffs to cut off debate: GOP Whip John Cornyn

    • Texas Sen. John Cornyn said Trump's surprise steel and aluminum tariffs may have been rushed by the president to avoid any debate.
    • Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined Cornyn in criticizing the tariffs in interviews at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston and said it could raise Alaskan pipeline costs by half a billion dollars.
    • Many GOP legislators have broken with President Trump over the tariffs.

    Two influential Republican senators from energy states said on Friday they were surprised by how quickly President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas said the speed at which Trump imposed the tariffs suggests he may have been trying to prevent anyone from talking him out of the action, which has been widely opposed by his own party and the energy industry.

    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) walks out of the senate on Capitol Hill. He believes the Trump administration's claim that cheap imports threaten U.S. national security could lead trade partners to use the same argument to tax U.S. exports.
    Getty Images
    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) walks out of the senate on Capitol Hill. He believes the Trump administration's claim that cheap imports threaten U.S. national security could lead trade partners to use the same argument to tax U.S. exports.

    Trump on Thursday signed proclamations that will impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tax on aluminum. The president exempted Mexico and Canada from the taxes and said it would consider waivers for other countries.

    Speaking at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Cornyn and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski warned the taxes could hold back investments in oil and gas infrastructure, alienate allies and water down the benefits of tax cuts and deregulation.

    Cornyn connected Trump's attitude towards trade as president to the "populist impulses" that defined his campaign.

    "I would hope that we would not treat every country with sort of a one size fits all like we see in this initial tariff on aluminum and steel," he said.

    "We want free and fair trade, because that benefits our country, our workforce and our economy," Cornyn added. "I hope we can be a little more surgical in the approach."

    Murkowski, chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said the tariffs could impact plans to build out infrastructure that her state long has anticipated.

    "This is a big deal up north," Murkowski said.

    Murkowski said initial estimates suggest the tariffs could raise the cost of a proposed 800-mile pipeline, part of the $43 billion Alaska LNG Project, by hundreds of millions of dollars if not a half-billion dollars.

    Murkowski said the tariffs send a confusing message to America's allies.

    Tariffs will result in 'supply constraints' for oil pipeline construction
    Tariffs will result in 'supply constraints' for oil pipeline construction   

    Asked whether Congress would consider introducing legislation to block the tariffs, Murkowski said a conversation has begun, noting that Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake will introduce a bill that would essentially nullify the import taxes.

    "Now the discussion is how can we ensure — and when I say we, it's we in Congress — ensure that from a trade perspective we are moving forward, forward with our relationships with our friends and allies."

    Cornyn said the Trump administration's rationale for the tariffs — that cheap imports threaten the nation's national security — establishes a slippery slope that could end in trade partners using the same argument to tax U.S. exports.

    On the issue of NAFTA negotiations, Cornyn said he and others advised Trump not to issue a notice of termination, which would start unraveling the free trade deal with Canada and Mexico, after the president suggested the action in a meeting.

    Cornyn warned that the "tremendous" benefits from scaling back regulations and passing GOP tax cuts could be negated by disruption to trade agreements.

    More from CERAWeek:

    Trump tariffs hit raw nerve in energy pipeline sector

    Oil pipelines prepare new battle tactics for environmental activists

    US shale forecasts are too optimistic, pioneering fracker says

    More From CERAWeek by IHS Markit

    Energy

    Latest Special Reports

    • Attendees walk through the lobby during the 2016 IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
      CERAWeek by IHS Markit

      Go inside the new technologies, evolving markets and tricky geopolitics influencing the world's growing energy needs.

    • The Edge

      The Edge explores the limitless potential of innovation.

    • Advisor Insight

      Advisor-centric content with guest columns covering practice management, investment strategies and marketing/social media.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...