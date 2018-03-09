US stocks set for a slightly positive open ahead of all-important jobs report

U.S. stock index futures paused for breath ahead of Friday's open, as investors turned their attention to the latest jobs report out of the country.

Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 11 points, indicating a rise of 29.79 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures meantime indicated a positive open for their respective markets. The moves in premarket trade come after Wall Street finished on a positive note on Thursday, following more developments concerning tariffs.

President Donald Trump signed two declarations on Thursday, which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in 15 days and will put a 25 percent charge on steel, and 10 percent on aluminum. Canada and Mexico however are exempt.