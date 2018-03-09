    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks set for a slightly positive open ahead of all-important jobs report

    Morning Report:
    Stock futures are higher ahead of February jobs report   

    U.S. stock index futures paused for breath ahead of Friday's open, as investors turned their attention to the latest jobs report out of the country.

    Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 11 points, indicating a rise of 29.79 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures meantime indicated a positive open for their respective markets. The moves in premarket trade come after Wall Street finished on a positive note on Thursday, following more developments concerning tariffs.

    President Donald Trump signed two declarations on Thursday, which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in 15 days and will put a 25 percent charge on steel, and 10 percent on aluminum. Canada and Mexico however are exempt.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

    Sticking with the U.S., Trump has accepted an invitation to meet with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un by the month of May. Outside the White House, South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yon said Thursday that the North Korean leader had "expressed eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Switching focus to Friday, it's all about the jobs report. Due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, investors are likely to be poring over the nonfarm payrolls for February, to gain an insight into how the U.S. economy is performing. Investors will be paying close attention to average hourly earnings and the unemployment rate. Aside from this, the market will also be looking to the wholesale trade data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile, two speeches from Federal Reserve officials — Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans — are due to take place.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...