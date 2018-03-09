US's Tillerson warns African nations not to 'forfeit their sovereignty' by taking Chinese loans

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned against African nations accepting Chinese cash in agreements which could "forfeit their sovereignty."

"We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese dollars from Africa," Tillerson said at a press conference in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"It is important that African countries carefully consider the terms of those agreements (with China) and not forfeit their sovereignty," he added.

Tillerson's trip is his first on behalf of the Trump administration, and will include stops at Djibouti, the tiny east African nation at which both the U.S. and China have a military bases, followed by Kenya, Chad and Nigeria.