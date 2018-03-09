Waymo will launch a pilot program in Atlanta, where its self-driving trucks will carry freight to Google's data centers, the company said Friday.

The program will start next week.

"Atlanta is one of the biggest logistics hubs in the country, making it a natural home for Google's logistical operations and the perfect environment for our next phase of testing Waymo's self-driving trucks," Waymo said in a Medium post.

Waymo has already been testing trucks in California and Arizona, and says it has driven 5 million miles on public roads and another 5 billion in simulations, Waymo said.

The trucks use the same set of sensors Waymo has been testing in its minivans, the post said. Drivers will still be present in the trucks to take over if needed. In late 2017, Waymo said it would begin a pilot ride-hailing service in Phoenix, Arizona, using Chrysler Pacifica minivans with no driver behind the wheel.

Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet and began as a project within Google.