Women fail to save enough for retirement. Here's how to fix that

When it comes to saving for retirement, most women aren't giving themselves a passing grade.

Only 12 percent of working women are "very confident" that they will be able to retire comfortably, according to new research from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Another 46 percent of women are "not too confident" or "not at all confident" about their retirement, according to the survey.

That insecurity highlights the unique challenges women face when it comes to saving for their later years.

A typical woman makes 84 cents to the dollar that a male worker earns, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

"The gender pay gap is alive and well," said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Institute and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. "Lower pay means lower available income to save."