Then in 2017, a cryptocurrency fund manager who purchased the whole thing, Ville Oehman, owner of V Diamonds, partnered with World of Diamonds to raffle off the dinner experience (sans diamond ring) to the masses using cryptocurrency. The companies planned to issue one million tokens that started at $2 each via an ICO (initial coin offering), with each one constituting a one-millionth ownership stake in the blue diamond bling. A winner would be selected from the group token-holders. That meant anyone could have a chance to win the dinner experience for as little as $2.

In a pre-sale, thousands of people paid for tokens in hopes they would be selected as the lucky winner of the lavish dinner.

But now, both companies are cancelling the partnership and aborting plans to move forward with the diamond-backed ICO, leaving more than 1,000 investors dealing with refunds.