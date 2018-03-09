In 2016, Russian diamond company World of Diamonds made waves when it announced it would be offering what it hailed as the "world's most expensive dinner."
With a price tag of $2 million, the dinner, to be held in Singapore, includes an 18-course meal prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, 10,000 roses, gold-plated and diamond-encrusted $17,000 chopsticks and, to top it all off, a massive personal fireworks show that ends with the presentation of a 2.08 carat blue diamond ring endorsed by actress and jewelry designer Jane Seymour.