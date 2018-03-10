Here's where to find good craft brew during the yearly SXSW blowout

Each March, the population of Austin, Texas, swells as more than 70,000 enthusiastic visitors arrive ahead of the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference. The influential confab focuses on film, music, technology and innovation, and is a draw for upwardly mobile millennials.

Like most of the U.S. population, SXSW attendees like to drink. Although millennials comprise only 25 percent of the adult population over 21 years of age, they account for a third of all beer and spirit sales in the U.S., and 40 percent of wine sales. When they imbibe, Millennials prefer craft beer and spirits to traditional brands like Budweiser and Jim Beam — and it makes Austin's growing craft beverage scene an ideal destination.

For those willing to venture off the beaten path to avoid the inevitable SXSW crowds that will fill pubs on 6th Street to capacity, and beyond, CNBC took a look at a few of the more popular craft brew establishments in Austin. Some are barely a year old, but they are a sure draw for those on the hunt for high quality craft liquor during the conference.