Will the third time be the charm?

U.S. lottery hopefuls have another shot at two jackpots exceeding $300 million. The Powerball jackpot is currently $385 million, and the Mega Millions, $318 million. It's the third time ever that both have simultaneously been above the $300-million mark.

(Although large, neither of the current prizes is a record-setting amount: For either to land in the top 10 of U.S. jackpots, they would have to surpass the $487 million Powerball claimed by a single ticketholder back in July 2016.)

The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The first time that both games simultaneously had jackpots topping $300 million occurred in August 2017; the second time was in December.