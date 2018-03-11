It's almost spring in the United States and the sun will start to set later in the day as daylight saving time returns today. While the sunlight will vastly help beat the winter blues, let's face it: Americans could use the extra hour of sleep lost during the time change.

Whether you are putting in extra hours at work or staying up all night worrying about finances, losing sleep is not good for you. The country's issue with sleep deprivation is even shown to cost the economy $411 billion in productivity losses.

Two-thirds of American workers admit they would be better employees if they got more sleep, according to a survey by job search and recruiting website Glassdoor.

After surveying 1,077 American full and part-time workers, Glassdoor found that 74 percent of respondents get less than eight hours of sleep on a typical work night. But according to the National Sleep Foundation, healthy adults should be getting between seven to nine hours of sleep if they hope to be in tip-top shape for work.

On a typical work night, employees ages 18 to 34 get 7.4 hours of sleep while those ages 45 to 64 get 6.5 hours of sleep.

"A person's sleeping habits can directly impact not only their workplace performance but also their overall health and wellness," Glassdoor community expert Sarah Stoddard tells CNBC Make It. "This survey highlights how employees aren't getting enough rest to completely recharge and present their best selves at work."